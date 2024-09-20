William Blair Weighs in on SEI Investments’ Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SEI Investments’ current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.16 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $518.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.80 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 23.25%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SEIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.25.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $69.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. SEI Investments has a 1-year low of $52.19 and a 1-year high of $72.54.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other SEI Investments news, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 44,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $2,983,210.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,605,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,745,715.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Doran sold 5,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 656,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,004,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,582 shares of company stock worth $9,277,605. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,434,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the first quarter valued at $1,443,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the fourth quarter valued at $32,161,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,296,000 after purchasing an additional 20,533 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

