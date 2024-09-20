William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Stock Price Up 1.3%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $12.17 and last traded at $11.95. 15,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 14,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.66 million, a P/E ratio of 132.78 and a beta of -0.04.

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.48%.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dryden Capital LLC boosted its stake in William Penn Bancorporation by 722.5% during the second quarter. Dryden Capital LLC now owns 228,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares during the period. 31.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, money market, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing and interest-bearing checking, as well as money market, NOW, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.