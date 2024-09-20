Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at UBS Group

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE WMB opened at $44.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25. The company has a market cap of $54.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.05. Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $45.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 27.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Williams Companies will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,417,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,302 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,672 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 145.5% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 95,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 56,509 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,636,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $91,820,000 after purchasing an additional 518,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,091,000 after purchasing an additional 56,013 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

