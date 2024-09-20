Williams Financial LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Williams Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 29,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.4% of Williams Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after purchasing an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,445,185,000 after buying an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after buying an additional 450,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,009,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,417,000 after acquiring an additional 246,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. StockNews.com upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.4 %

JPM opened at $210.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.19 and a fifty-two week high of $225.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $211.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.66%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Further Reading

