Wilton Resources (CVE:WIL) Stock Price Down 4%

Wilton Resources Inc. (CVE:WIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.46 and last traded at C$0.48. 33,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 29,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.50.

Wilton Resources Stock Down 4.0 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$35.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 1.99.

Insider Activity at Wilton Resources

In other Wilton Resources news, Senior Officer Lorne Nicholas Saina acquired 55,150 shares of Wilton Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.65 per share, with a total value of C$35,847.50. 6.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wilton Resources

Wilton Resources Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Canada. It also focuses on acquiring oil and gas properties in the Middle East and Africa. The company was formerly known as Hackamore Capital Corp. and changed its name to Wilton Resources Inc in October 2008. Wilton Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

