Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WGO. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Winnebago Industries Trading Up 2.7 %

WGO stock opened at $59.55 on Thursday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.91 and its 200 day moving average is $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

Winnebago Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. This is an increase from Winnebago Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

Insider Transactions at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Stacy L. Bogart sold 3,333 shares of Winnebago Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $193,247.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,443.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $13,809,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

