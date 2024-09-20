WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Shares in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Tilray by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 216,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tilray by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tilray in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 7.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 175,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,021 shares during the period. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tilray alerts:

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of Tilray stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.