WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $26,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 10,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 25.7% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,955,161 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $316,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceragon Networks by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth $884,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.25 target price on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ CRNT opened at $2.68 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.35. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $3.38.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $96.09 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

