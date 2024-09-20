WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $56,000 Position in FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery, Inc. (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FREY. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the second quarter valued at $203,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery in the second quarter worth about $676,000. 52.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $1.12 on Friday. FREYR Battery, Inc. has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $156.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.67.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

FREYR Battery, Inc provides battery solutions in the United States, Norway, and internationally. The company develops battery cell manufacturing facilities. It serves its products to energy storage systems and commercial mobility, including marine applications and commercial vehicles markets. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg.

