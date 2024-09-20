WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI) Stock Price Up 2.9%

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (BATS:WTAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.85 and last traded at $19.73. 146,852 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.17.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $226.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTAI. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 71,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000.

WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Artificial Intelligence and Innovation Fund (WTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of globally-listed stocks whose businesses are derived from artificial intelligence and innovation. Selection and weighting are overseen by a committee.

