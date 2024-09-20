WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EPS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 98,355 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 48,899 shares.The stock last traded at $58.87 and had previously closed at $58.88.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Get WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GM Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.9% in the second quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 0.4% during the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 17,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period.

WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Earnings 500 Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings 500 Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the large-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.