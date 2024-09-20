Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 13%

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) shares were down 13% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.50 ($0.01). Approximately 504,183 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,648,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.58 ($0.01).

Wishbone Gold Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.95. The company has a market cap of £1.31 million, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile

Wishbone Gold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gold production and trading activities in Australia. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. The company's projects include the Red Setter and Cottesloe projects located in the Patersons Range region of Western Australia; and the White Mountain project located in Queensland.

Further Reading

