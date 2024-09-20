Witan Investment Trust (LON:WTAN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $367.75

Witan Investment Trust plc (LON:WTAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 367.75 ($4.86) and last traded at GBX 267.64 ($3.54), with a volume of 7366202 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 271 ($3.58).

Witan Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 267.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.02.

Witan Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This is an increase from Witan Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.51. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Witan Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

About Witan Investment Trust

Witan Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Witan Investment Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by Artemis Investment Management LLP, Lindsell Train Limited, Heronbridge Investment Management LLP, MFS International (UK) Limited, Veritas Asset Management LLP, Lansdowne Partners (UK) LLP, Marathon Asset Management, LLP, Matthews International Capital Management, LLC, Trilogy Global Advisors, LLC, Pzena Investment Management LLC, Tweedy, Browne Company LLC, and GQG Partners, LLC.

