WNS (NYSE:WNS) Shares Gap Down to $57.14

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $57.14, but opened at $55.70. WNS shares last traded at $55.70, with a volume of 2,153 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WNS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on WNS from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of WNS from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.83.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 64.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WNS by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

