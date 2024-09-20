Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $167.66

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.66 and traded as high as $175.00. Wolters Kluwer shares last traded at $174.52, with a volume of 3,925 shares trading hands.

Wolters Kluwer Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.68.

Wolters Kluwer Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.7712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 28th.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V. provides professional information, software solutions, and services in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Financial & Corporate Compliance; Legal & Regulatory; and Corporate Performance & ESG segments.

