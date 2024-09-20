Workday’s (WDAY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $285.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Workday from $338.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workday from $316.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.48.

WDAY stock opened at $247.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.47. The company has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Workday will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total transaction of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.45, for a total value of $1,915,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at $22,990,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,279 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.89, for a total transaction of $17,525,885.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,059,998.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 410,402 shares of company stock worth $95,751,554. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 32,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Workday by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in Workday by 3,717.9% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $34,508,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Workday by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 468,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $128,851,000 after acquiring an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

