WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WW. Morgan Stanley cut WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $1.25 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Sima Sistani acquired 65,000 shares of WW International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $48,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at $200,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 8.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in WW International by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WW International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in WW International by 229.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 79,026 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP raised its position in WW International by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in WW International by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 220,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 31,600 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WW opened at $0.81 on Friday. WW International has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $13.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.48. The company has a market cap of $64.90 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

