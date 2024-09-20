Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) PT Raised to $67.00 at UBS Group

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by UBS Group from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Argus upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of XEL stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.69 and a 200-day moving average of $55.76. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Xcel Energy

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $585,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,472,000. Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth $687,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 33.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 143,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 36,229 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Featured Stories

