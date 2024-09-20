XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,578 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in XPO were worth $7,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in XPO in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $115.30 on Friday. XPO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.80 and a 12-month high of $130.51. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.48.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO from $144.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.18.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

