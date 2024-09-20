Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,474,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,571 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Xylem were worth $199,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 68.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Xylem by 1,185.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 170.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 184.9% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $136.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.07. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $146.08. The company has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.25%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.54.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

