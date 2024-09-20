Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $389,100.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $389,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,822.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 13th, Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of YMAB opened at $14.00 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.69 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.36 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 28.44% and a negative return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on YMAB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

