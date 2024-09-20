Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Insider Sells $875,550.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Gad sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,763.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 16th, Thomas Gad sold 30,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $389,100.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $614.36 million, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 0.70. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $20.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.49.

Institutional Trading of Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:YMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 28.44%. The business had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 66.1% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,340 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 8.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

YMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Y-mAbs Therapeutics

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma in the bone or bone marrow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.