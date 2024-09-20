YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $75.17

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $75.17 and traded as low as $62.99. YASKAWA Electric shares last traded at $63.52, with a volume of 10,199 shares traded.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.31.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $864.76 million for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that YASKAWA Electric Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About YASKAWA Electric

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

