Yellow Cake (OTCMKTS:YLLXF) Stock Price Up 2%

Yellow Cake plc (OTCMKTS:YLLXF – Get Free Report) shares rose 2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 2,231 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 11,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.
Yellow Cake Stock Up 2.0 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.
About Yellow Cake
Yellow Cake plc operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of uranium oxide concentrates, and exploitation of other uranium-related opportunities. Yellow Cake plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Yellow Cake
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Cake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Cake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.