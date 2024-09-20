York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.60

York Traditions Bank (OTCMKTS:YRKB – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.60 and traded as high as $29.75. York Traditions Bank shares last traded at $29.75, with a volume of 6,176 shares.
York Traditions Bank Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average is $19.67.
York Traditions Bank Company Profile
York Traditions Bank, a community bank, provides commercial and consumer banking services in the Central Pennsylvania market. The company offers personal banking products and services, such as checking, savings/money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credits, including personal, home equity, auto, and swing loans.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than York Traditions Bank
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for York Traditions Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for York Traditions Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.