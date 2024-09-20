Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $145.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on YUM

Yum! Brands Price Performance

Shares of YUM stock opened at $131.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.62. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total value of $912,030.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares in the company, valued at $21,275,158.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Sabir Sami sold 71,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total transaction of $9,745,355.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 6,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.02, for a total transaction of $912,030.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,275,158.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,629 shares of company stock worth $13,888,443 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Yum! Brands

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.