YXT.COM Group Holding Limited’s Quiet Period Set To End on September 25th (NASDAQ:YXT)

YXT.COM Group’s (NASDAQ:YXT – Get Free Report) quiet period will end on Wednesday, September 25th. YXT.COM Group had issued 2,273,000 shares in its initial public offering on August 16th. The total size of the offering was $25,003,000 based on an initial share price of $11.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

YXT.COM Group Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ:YXT opened at $4.62 on Friday. YXT.COM Group has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Get YXT.COM Group alerts:

YXT.COM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

YXT.COM Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital corporate learning solution in the People’s Republic of China. The company offers corporate learning platform, personalized e-learning system, teaching tools, and online courses, as well as offline courses and courseware recording service.

Receive News & Ratings for YXT.COM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YXT.COM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.