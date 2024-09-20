Zacks Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ball in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.12 per share.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 32.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $76.00) on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.83.

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $67.11 on Friday. Ball has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.12.

Institutional Trading of Ball

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the fourth quarter valued at about $168,372,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ball by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.02%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

