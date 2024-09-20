Zacks Research Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Entergy in a report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for Entergy’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.35.

ETR opened at $127.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.62. Entergy has a 1 year low of $87.10 and a 1 year high of $129.66.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,876,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Entergy by 15.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 906,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,027,000 after buying an additional 268,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,017,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,307,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,888 shares of company stock valued at $5,110,766. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

