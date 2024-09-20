Zacks Research Comments on Cintas Co.’s Q2 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cintas in a research report issued on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cintas’ current full-year earnings is $16.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cintas’ Q3 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.12 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get Cintas alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Cintas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $181.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $132.50 to $142.50 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cintas from $143.75 to $156.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cintas to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $212.50 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.30.

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS stock opened at $203.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.97. Cintas has a 12-month low of $118.68 and a 12-month high of $209.12. The company has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,299,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,206,969,000 after buying an additional 112,361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 806,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $554,000,000 after purchasing an additional 27,470 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.1% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after purchasing an additional 67,440 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.