Zacks Research Comments on Nucor Co.’s Q3 2025 Earnings (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Nucor in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.84. The consensus estimate for Nucor’s current full-year earnings is $9.95 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Nucor’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.62 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Nucor to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their target price on Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nucor from $176.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $148.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.95 and its 200 day moving average is $166.43. Nucor has a 12-month low of $133.42 and a 12-month high of $203.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nucor by 129.0% during the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% in the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Nucor by 208.0% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.71%.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

