Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.
Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Read Our Latest Report on DLTR
Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Dollar Tree Company Profile
Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Dollar Tree
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Edgewise Therapeutics Soars 50%: Key Reasons Behind the Surge
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- How the Fed’s Rate Cut Could Supercharge These 3 ETFs
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Microsoft Stock: 3 Reasons It’s Ready to Crush Q4
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.