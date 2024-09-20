Zacks Research Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Dollar Tree in a report released on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Lohia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $5.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q1 2027 earnings at $1.89 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DLTR. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich bought 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.27 per share, with a total value of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,616.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

