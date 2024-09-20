Zacks Research Weighs in on PBF Energy Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBF)

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for PBF Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $1.59 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for PBF Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PBF Energy’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on PBF Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on PBF Energy from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on PBF Energy from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of PBF opened at $33.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.42. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $62.88.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Insider Transactions at PBF Energy

In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.29 per share, for a total transaction of $20,964,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 22,527,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,882,283.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,684,300 shares of company stock worth $93,389,546. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in PBF Energy by 108.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.