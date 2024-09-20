Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance lessened its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter worth $782,000. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,650,000 after buying an additional 21,534 shares during the period. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $363.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.18 and a beta of 1.65. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $194.59 and a 52-week high of $372.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.56.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at $3,312,342.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

