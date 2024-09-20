Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,839 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.47% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZNTL. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the second quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 74,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after buying an additional 585,644 shares during the period.

ZNTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

NASDAQ ZNTL opened at $4.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $310.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.51. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $23.12.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.40). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

