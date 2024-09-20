Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 55,006 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 28,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

Zentek Trading Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $78.04 million, a P/E ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Zentek alerts:

Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zentek had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 31,538.46%.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zentek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.