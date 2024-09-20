Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Director Sells $172,696.86 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $172,696.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares in the company, valued at $172,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Trading Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:Z opened at $67.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $68.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.32 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.74 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. On average, equities analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on Z. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Zillow Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Zillow Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,718,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

