Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Director Sells $172,696.86 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,696.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $65.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 2.00. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Zillow Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Zillow Group from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.82.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

