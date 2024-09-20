Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,810,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,447 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $196,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,642,801 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,404,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,935 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 12.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,463,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,521,000 after purchasing an additional 722,041 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,086,578 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $619,037,000 after purchasing an additional 484,151 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,364,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,163,000 after purchasing an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 5.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,325,598 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,927,000 after purchasing an additional 167,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $106.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Zimmer Biomet Profile

(Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.