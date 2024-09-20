ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $14.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,222 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get ZIVO Bioscience alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZIVO Bioscience

ZIVO Bioscience Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.64.

ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter.

About ZIVO Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZIVO Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIVO Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.