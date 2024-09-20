ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.85

ZIVO Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $14.00. ZIVO Bioscience shares last traded at $13.50, with a volume of 1,222 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIVO Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th.
ZIVO Bioscience Stock Down 3.6 %
ZIVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:ZIVO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.78) EPS for the quarter.
About ZIVO Bioscience
ZIVO Bioscience, Inc, a research and development company, engages in licensing and selling natural bioactive ingredients derived from its proprietary algae cultures to animal, human, and dietary supplement and medical food manufacturers. The company operates in the biotech and agtech sectors, with an intellectual property portfolio comprising proprietary algal and bacterial strains, biologically active molecules and complexes, production techniques, cultivation techniques, and patented or patent-pending inventions for applications in human and animal health.
