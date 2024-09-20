Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) is Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 540,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,189 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 4.6% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $93,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $2,159,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Zoetis by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,716,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,707,262,000 after buying an additional 3,244,074 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 594,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,331,000 after buying an additional 158,459 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,831,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 121,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

ZTS stock opened at $193.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $184.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.80 and a fifty-two week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.38.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

