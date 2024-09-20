Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) PT Raised to $210.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.38.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. Zoetis has a 52-week low of $144.80 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.42 and its 200-day moving average is $174.44.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 50.67%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Forza Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

