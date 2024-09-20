Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) versus Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) and Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.1% of Zura Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Zura Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Aligos Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Zura Bio alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zura Bio and Aligos Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zura Bio N/A N/A -$69.24 million N/A N/A Aligos Therapeutics $7.97 million 99.81 -$87.68 million ($1.28) -7.95

Analyst Ratings

Zura Bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aligos Therapeutics.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Zura Bio and Aligos Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zura Bio 0 1 4 0 2.80 Aligos Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zura Bio currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 260.47%. Aligos Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $75.00, indicating a potential upside of 636.74%. Given Aligos Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aligos Therapeutics is more favorable than Zura Bio.

Volatility & Risk

Zura Bio has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aligos Therapeutics has a beta of 2.18, meaning that its stock price is 118% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Zura Bio and Aligos Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zura Bio N/A -28.83% -22.91% Aligos Therapeutics -1,100.48% -110.59% -63.90%

Summary

Zura Bio beats Aligos Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zura Bio

(Get Free Report)

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development. The company is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Aligos Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company also develops ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is completed Phase 1b clinical trial to treat chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-125755, a siRNA drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of CHB. In addition, it develops ALG-097558, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of coronavirus. The company has entered into license and research collaboration agreement with Merck to discover, research, optimize, and develop oligonucleotides directed against a NASH; license agreement with Emory University to provide hepatitis B virus capsid assembly modulator technology; license agreement with Luxna Biotech Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize products containing oligonucleotides targeting hepatitis B virus genome; and research, licensing, and commercialization agreement with Katholieke Universiteit Leuven to develop coronavirus protease inhibitors. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Zura Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zura Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.