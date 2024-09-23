13,022 Shares in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,381,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,367,000 after buying an additional 3,273,563 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,723,000 after acquiring an additional 135,548 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at about $82,523,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,544,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 613,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,689,000 after purchasing an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $71.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.49 and a 200-day moving average of $60.78. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $72.25. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $941.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.61%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HAS shares. Bank of America increased their target price on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

