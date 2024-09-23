1832 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 594,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,574 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $89,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.3% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.9% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 5.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,186,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 59,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.70, for a total transaction of $9,235,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,073 shares in the company, valued at $5,889,893.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,363 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,161. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TEL stock opened at $148.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.49.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of TE Connectivity to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.73.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

