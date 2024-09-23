1832 Asset Management L.P. Buys 2,545 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,000,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.69% of A. O. Smith worth $81,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 665.0% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $82.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $64.14 and a 12-month high of $92.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $1,191,105.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.