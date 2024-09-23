1832 Asset Management L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2,189.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 374,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357,861 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $108,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 879.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,148,000 after buying an additional 305,624 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,639,758 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,216,599,000 after acquiring an additional 293,316 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 24.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,347,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $391,119,000 after purchasing an additional 262,164 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 174.8% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 384,151 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $111,458,000 after purchasing an additional 244,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,733,000. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GD. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.7 %

GD opened at $306.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $214.53 and a 12 month high of $309.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.21.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

