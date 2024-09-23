1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $66.80 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3,862.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,066,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039,339 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.08% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $66,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after acquiring an additional 10,139,174 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,696 shares during the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $866,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 473,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,052,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,934 shares of company stock worth $1,918,589. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $57.23 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $78.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $12.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

