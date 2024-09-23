5,356 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Bought by Harmony Asset Management LLC

Harmony Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,356 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 7,516.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 457 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BHP. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BHP Group Stock Down 2.5 %

BHP stock opened at $53.79 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day moving average of $56.61. BHP Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.70.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.465 per share. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.07%.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

