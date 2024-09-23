5,451 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.