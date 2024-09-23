5,451 Shares in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Purchased by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,421,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $237.90 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.34. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $136.10 and a one year high of $283.07.
About VanEck Semiconductor ETF
The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.
